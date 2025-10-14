Air purifier AF 50
The AF 50 air purifier with laser sensor technology, automatic mode, display, H13 filtration and activated carbon filtration removes pathogens, fine dust, allergens and odours in rooms ranging from 50 to 65 m² in size.
Perfect air purification for larger rooms, living rooms and workplaces: The AF 50 air purifier rids indoor air of allergens, pollutants and pathogens using its multi-layer filter system. Further features include the activated carbon fill, a display to indicate the air quality in alphanumerical terms in PM2.5 particles in µg/m³, and to indicate air quality as a colour code, the temperature and the relative humidity. The air purifier also makes an excellent choice on account of its timer function, child safety lock, night mode and ultra-silent operation, as well as a filter efficiency of 99.95% for 0.3 µm particles and a high-quality laser sensor for the automatic mode. This means that the automatic mode and the performance level adjust automatically to the level of air pollution. Moreover, the filter has a service life of around one year, depending on the level of air pollution and the intensity of use.
Features and benefits
High Protect 13 FilterNew H13 filter to remove pathogens and aerosols. For bonding odours and chemical vapours.
Dual air inlet systemThanks to the air intake on both sides, a high air flow rate is guaranteed.
Colour displayDisplays temperature, air humidity and quality, and filter and device status.
4 rotating rollers
- For full mobility.
Quiet operation
- Smooth-running motors and ventilators and quiet air ducts.
Automatic mode
- The sensor controls the automatic mode and adapts the performance level to the air quality.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Connected load (W)
|50
|Suitable room size (m²)
|up to 100
|Air flow rate (m³/h)
|max. 520
|Filter efficiency according to particle size (µm)
|0.3 µm >= 99.95 %
|Power settings
|5
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|290 x 290 x 580
* Recommended room size based on a ceiling height of 3 m and air exchange three times an hour for operation at the highest performance level.
Equipment
- Dual filter system
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Temperature display
- Display of relative air humidity
- Operation of the device with touch function
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
- Locking function
- Timer program
Videos
Application areas
- Interiors