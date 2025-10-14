A device for all applications concerning room air quality: The KA 5 Air Purifier from Kärcher. Different filter units ensure that the air in your home always feels as fresh as the air in the forest. The device contains the Universal Pure Filter for all purpose. And it is compatible with the optional Smog Pure Filter for PM2.5 filtration, the TVOC Pure Filter for TVOC filtration and the Pet Pure Filter for filtering animal smells. A smart app allows control of the KA 5 from anywhere, and also offers a function for recording the process data, display of the current air quality, a timer and many other practical functions.