Air purifier KA 5 *KAP
The KA 5 air purifier is the all-in-one solution for good room air quality in large rooms of up to 72 m².
A device for all applications concerning room air quality: The KA 5 Air Purifier from Kärcher. Different filter units ensure that the air in your home always feels as fresh as the air in the forest. The device contains the Universal Pure Filter for all purpose. And it is compatible with the optional Smog Pure Filter for PM2.5 filtration, the TVOC Pure Filter for TVOC filtration and the Pet Pure Filter for filtering animal smells. A smart app allows control of the KA 5 from anywhere, and also offers a function for recording the process data, display of the current air quality, a timer and many other practical functions.
Features and benefits
A device for all applicationsEffective PM2.5 filtration Strong performance in TVOC filtration Efficient filtration of animal smells, especially ammonia
360-degree air circulationEnsures especially efficient air intake and discharge Cleans large rooms in minimum time
Generous supply of fresh air New: High fresh air supplySuitable for large rooms of up to 72 m² in area Efficient cleaning, as more clean air is produced in a limited time
Smart app control
- For remote control of the device from any location
- Recording of the process data for air quality
- With timer function for automatic operation
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Connected load (W)
|56
|Sound power level (dB(A))
|62
|Suitable room size (m²)
|72
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|380 x 380 x 713
Equipment
- Dual filter system
- Filter change indicator
- Air quality display
- Operation of the device with touch function
- Automatic mode
- Night mode
- Remote control: WLAN
Videos
Application areas
- Living room
- Bedroom
- Office