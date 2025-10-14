Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 1l

Liquid detergent with quick dry formula for interim cleaning. Suitable for carpets, rugs, upholstery, car seats, etc.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 90 x 90 x 215
Product
  • Quick-drying
  • Cleans thoroughly
  • Ideal for occasional use
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 1l
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
  • EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Carpets
  • Upholstery
  • Car seats
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India