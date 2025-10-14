Stone floor cleaning RM 537, 500ml
Stone Floor Cleaning RM 537 for streak-free results on tiles, stone and natural stone. Effectively and gently removes run marks and is also suitable for vinyl, PVC and linoleum.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight (kg)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|65 x 65 x 210
Product
- Cleans and protects
- Streak-free cleaning
- Pleasant, fresh citrus scent
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Application areas
- Tiles
- Stone surfaces
- PVC floors
- Linoleum floors
- Vinyl