Cordless electric broom KB 5

For effective intermediate cleaning: The KB 5 cordless electric broom is quickly ready to use and features exceptional cleaning performance in the smallest of spaces.

The KB 5 cordless electric broom is an ideal intermediate cleaning device for hard floors and carpets. The KB 5 is powered by a lithium-ion battery and provides exceptional cleaning performance in a compact design. This lightweight and space-saving cordless electric broom completely removes visible dirt with its universal brush. Thanks to its flexible double joint, it can effortlessly fit between chairs and under furniture, cleans staircases with no problems and sweeps effectively up to edges. It can be used to work ergonomically without having to bend down and boasts an automatic on/off function as well as a convenient waste container that can be removed from the side.

Features and benefits
Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System
Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System
Reliably removes dirt on all floor coverings. Innovative movable sweeping rim for optimal dirt pick-up. Improved interior geometry with optimal dirt conduction for reliable dirt removal.
Waste container is simple to remove and replace
Waste container is simple to remove and replace
Quick and easy emptying without coming into contact with dirt.
Flexible double joint
Flexible double joint
The handle can be moved effortlessly in all directions. Easy to manoeuvre. Including between furniture and chairs.
Automatic on/off switch
  • Easy to switch on and off.
  • Fast and intuitive.
  • No need to bend down.
Universal brush
  • For optimum dirt pick-up both on hard floors and carpets.
  • Allows easy removal of hairs.
  • Also allows sweeping close to edges.
Universal brush is easy to remove and replace
  • Quick and easy with one hand.
  • Facilitates cleaning of the universal brush.
Lithium-ion battery technology
  • With a battery running time of up to 30 minutes on hard floors.
  • Without memory effect.
  • Always ready to use.
Space-saving storage
  • For simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves.
  • Cordless electric broom can be kept wherever it is needed.
Parking position
  • Device can be conveniently parked in the room during short working interruptions.
Low weight
  • Easy to transport and manoeuvre.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered device
Working width of universal brush (mm) 210
Container capacity (ml) 370
Battery voltage (V) 3.6
Battery running time on hard floors (min) 30
Battery running time on carpets (min) 20
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour White
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. battery (kg) 1.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 215 x 230 x 1120

Scope of supply

  • Battery charger

Equipment

  • Universal brush: removable
Cordless electric broom KB 5
Cordless electric broom KB 5
Cordless electric broom KB 5
Cordless electric broom KB 5
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Carpets
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Stairs
