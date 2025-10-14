A beautiful home also includes floors that are maintained. What was previously a complicated process with lots of manual steps, is now incredibly simple thanks to modern equipment. With its high speed the FP 303 floor polisher contributes to perfect polishing results on floors such as parquet, laminate, stone, cork, linoleum or PVC. After unlocking at the foot switch the device can be comfortably switched on and off by swivelling the handle. With the suction function the polishing dust is vacuumed. It is also easy to reach into corners thanks to the optimised triangular shape of the polishing head. And the flat polishing head allows you to polish under furniture. The ergonomic handle guarantees comfortable and fatigue-free work. The cable can be stowed simply and neatly at the cable spool directly on the handle. The high-quality textile bag, which is also attached here, includes the paper filter bag. The detachable polishing pads can be stored in a separate accessory compartment to save space. The smooth-running wheels guarantee effortless and simple transport of the FP 303.