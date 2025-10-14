Floor polisher FP 303

With its high speed the FP 303 floor polisher contributes to perfect polishing results on all floors such as parquet, laminate, cork, stone, linoleum or PVC.

A beautiful home also includes floors that are maintained. What was previously a complicated process with lots of manual steps, is now incredibly simple thanks to modern equipment. With its high speed the FP 303 floor polisher contributes to perfect polishing results on floors such as parquet, laminate, stone, cork, linoleum or PVC. After unlocking at the foot switch the device can be comfortably switched on and off by swivelling the handle. With the suction function the polishing dust is vacuumed. It is also easy to reach into corners thanks to the optimised triangular shape of the polishing head. And the flat polishing head allows you to polish under furniture. The ergonomic handle guarantees comfortable and fatigue-free work. The cable can be stowed simply and neatly at the cable spool directly on the handle. The high-quality textile bag, which is also attached here, includes the paper filter bag. The detachable polishing pads can be stored in a separate accessory compartment to save space. The smooth-running wheels guarantee effortless and simple transport of the FP 303.

Features and benefits
Floor polisher FP 303: Ergonomic handle
Ergonomic handle
For convenient and effortless cleaning.
Floor polisher FP 303: Cable storage directly on the handle
Cable storage directly on the handle
Easy and tidy storage of the cable using both cord hooks.
Floor polisher FP 303: High-quality textile bag, includes separate accessory compartment
High-quality textile bag, includes separate accessory compartment
For space-saving storage of the polishing pads provided.
Flat triangular polishing head
  • For easy polishing in corners and under furniture.
Swivelling handle
  • Device can be switched on and off without bending down.
Transport wheels
  • With the smooth-running castors, the vacuum polisher can be transported without any great effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Speed (rpm) 1000
Rated input power (W) 600
Working width (mm) 290
Filter bag capacity (l) 4
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 8.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 385 x 339 x 1162

Scope of supply

  • Polishing pads: 3 Piece(s)
  • Filter bag: Paper

Equipment

  • Cable storage
  • Textile bag incl. accessory compartment
Application areas
  • Waxed wooden floors
  • Sealed parquet
  • Wooden floors with oil-wax finish
  • Laminate floors
  • Stone floors
  • Cork floors
  • Linoleum floors
  • PVC floors
