Mobile cleaning

Watering plants on a balcony and more

Daniel / France - 24.03.2017 09:10

My initial feedback and user recommendations:

STRENGTHS

• Quality and performance of the two available water streams

• Efficiency of the water streams

• Noise of the device was not at all annoying and was practically silent after being switched on

• Device is relatively light which makes it practical for carrying

• Very simple initial startup and use

• Will have to wait and see how it performs over time, but the high-quality design and the materials used give an impression of reliability

• I think its design is attractive and cool – always an additional benefit

• Depending on the use, the 4 l water tank is enough – its capacity could be increased for an XL model for longer use, or alternatively, according to the instructions, the system can be used with a larger separate tank

• In terms of its size, the device is easy to store, which I think is an advantage for mobile outdoor use – I'll come back to this in another point

MY RECOMMENDATIONS

• As some have already said, a 12 V connection would be good

• The charging time is 3 hours for 15 minutes of use – could that not be improved?

• The transport handle could be more practical to fix and use – but this is only a minor detail

• The filling plug does not seal properly and is sometimes difficult to fit

Those are my key observations so far – up to now I have been really satisfied with the OC3 and will be even happier when I can use its incredibly practical features next weekend for more outdoor activities!