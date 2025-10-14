Pressure washer K 1 Horizontal
Light and compact: The K 1 Horizontal is the ideal device for cleaning small areas around the house and garden furniture, bicycles etc.
With its 6 m high-pressure hose, the robust pressure washer K 1 Horizontal is suitable for many outdoor cleaning tasks, such as cars, garden furniture or patios. The compact and light device with transportation handle is easy to transport and can be stored in minimum space. The pressure washer draws in water and can be used without a fixed water connection.
Features and benefits
Horizontal design for effortless storage and ease of transportSimple storage in the boot of a car or where storage space is limited. Compact size, easy to carry.
Perfectly matched accessoriesWith the diverse range of accessories, numerous home cleaning tasks are now easier to manage. Various applications can be expanded and perfected with additional accessories.
Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.Can be used even when there is no water connection available.
6 m high-pressure hose
- Longer hose for a wider area of applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|270 - 300
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|385 x 174 x 298
Scope of supply
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles
- Stairs
- Tent/camping equipment
- Paths
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Boats
- Barbecues