The K 1 Upright pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, smaller cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles or small patios, for example. By simply twisting the spray lance, it can be easily adjusted from a point jet to a flat jet and adapted to the job in hand. Just right for occasional cleaning of light dirt. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose, trigger gun and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away on the device itself. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 Upright is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited.