Pressure washer K 1 Upright
The K 1 Upright is the small and lightweight entry-level pressure washer for occasional use. For example, for cleaning garden furniture or small garden surfaces.
The K 1 Upright pressure washer is ideally suited to tackling occasional, smaller cleaning tasks around the house. It is ideal for cleaning garden furniture, bicycles or small patios, for example. By simply twisting the spray lance, it can be easily adjusted from a point jet to a flat jet and adapted to the job in hand. Just right for occasional cleaning of light dirt. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. After cleaning, the high-pressure hose, trigger gun and spray lance can quickly and easily be stowed away on the device itself. Thanks to its small and lightweight design, the K 1 Upright is easy to carry and can be stowed even where space is limited.
Features and benefits
Compact and lightweight device
- For simple, space-saving storage, even in small alcoves.
- Can be carried with just one hand.
Foam jet
- For quick, convenient and comfortable application of detergents with the pressure washer.
- Generation and application of powerful foam.
Tidy storage
- The high-pressure hose, spray lance and trigger gun can be easily stowed away by attaching them to the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|max. 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|15
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1200
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|4.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|210 x 274 x 395
Scope of supply
- Spray lance extension
- Foam jet: 0.3 l
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
- Adjustable nozzle attachment
Equipment
- Integrated water filter
- Hose coupling