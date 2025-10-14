Pressure washer K 2.050

Small, lightweight all-rounder for occasional use for light soiling. For example, garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house. Ideal for use as a second machine.

Compact, lightweight, practical, robust - the K 2.050 is ideal for occasional use around the house. This high-pressure cleaner is suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing effectively prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump to reduce noise. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch for ease of use, practical hook for cable storage and an ergonomically designed trigger gun for effortless cleaning are further features of the K 2.050.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2.050: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2.050: Full cleaning power
Full cleaning power
All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Pressure washer K 2.050: Three-piston axial pump
Three-piston axial pump
Completely maintenance-free.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 100 / max. 10
Flow rate (l/h) max. 342
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 241 x 160 x 426

Scope of supply

  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2.050
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Small cars
  • Outside steps
  • Medium-sized and estate cars
  • Garden and stone walls
  • Mobile homes
