Pressure washer K 2.050
Small, lightweight all-rounder for occasional use for light soiling. For example, garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house. Ideal for use as a second machine.
Compact, lightweight, practical, robust - the K 2.050 is ideal for occasional use around the house. This high-pressure cleaner is suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing effectively prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump to reduce noise. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch for ease of use, practical hook for cable storage and an ergonomically designed trigger gun for effortless cleaning are further features of the K 2.050.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning powerAll Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 100 / max. 10
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 342
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|3.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|241 x 160 x 426
Scope of supply
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 3 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Mobile homes