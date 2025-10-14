Pressure washer K 2.350

Mobile and compact: the all-rounder for occasional use. Perfect for light soiling (e.g. garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house). Ideal for use as a second machine.

Compact, versatile, robust - the K 2.350 with wheels is ideal for occasional use around the house. This practical high-pressure cleaner is designed for easy transport and mobility. Suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch, smooth-running wheels, on-board practical accessory storage for lances and an ergonomically designed trigger gun are further features of the K 2.360.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2.350: Hooked on tidiness
Hooked on tidiness
Generous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Pressure washer K 2.350: Full cleaning power
Full cleaning power
All Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Pressure washer K 2.350: Three-piston axial pump
Three-piston axial pump
Completely maintenance-free.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 5.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 328 x 258 x 661

Scope of supply

  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2.350
