Compact, versatile, robust - the K 2.350 with wheels is ideal for occasional use around the house. This practical high-pressure cleaner is designed for easy transport and mobility. Suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch, smooth-running wheels, on-board practical accessory storage for lances and an ergonomically designed trigger gun are further features of the K 2.360.