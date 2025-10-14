Pressure washer K 2.350
Mobile and compact: the all-rounder for occasional use. Perfect for light soiling (e.g. garden furniture, bicycles and small areas around the house). Ideal for use as a second machine.
Compact, versatile, robust - the K 2.350 with wheels is ideal for occasional use around the house. This practical high-pressure cleaner is designed for easy transport and mobility. Suitable, e.g. for cleaning cars, garden furniture or patios. An impact-resistant, recyclable plastic casing prevents dirt particles from damaging the motor and pump. A safety valve prevents pressure overload. A pressure switch control switches the motor on and off when the trigger gun is pressed and released. High-performance machine with high-quality N-Cor pump. A detergent injector system supplies detergent to the area being cleaned also at low pressure. A large on/off switch, smooth-running wheels, on-board practical accessory storage for lances and an ergonomically designed trigger gun are further features of the K 2.360.
Features and benefits
Hooked on tidinessGenerous hook for tidy storage of the hose and cable directly on the device.
Full cleaning powerAll Kärcher pressure washer equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for the detergent.
Three-piston axial pumpCompletely maintenance-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|max. 110 / max. 11
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|328 x 258 x 661
Scope of supply
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter