Pressure washer K 2 Compact

Highly compact, easy to transport and easy to stow away: The K 2 Compact pressure washer for light dirt around the home. 20 m²/h area performance.

Despite its compact dimensions, the K 2 Compact provides the full power of a pressure washer while remaining mobile and flexible. The device can be stored conveniently and takes up very little space. The high-pressure hose can be stored on the front cover. Equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, 4 m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and tools, bicycles and around the house. The area performance is 20 m²/h.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Compact: Hose storage on the front cover
Hose storage on the front cover
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Pressure washer K 2 Compact: Sits comfortably in the hand
Sits comfortably in the hand
The device is easy to transport. When the carrying handle is not needed, it disappears into the housing.
Pressure washer K 2 Compact: Easy Connect
Easy Connect
The high-pressure hose is quick and easy to click in and out of the device and trigger gun.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
  • Spray lances are always within easy reach and everything can be compactly stored on the device once cleaning is complete.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) max. 110 / max. 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 4.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 219 x 389

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 4 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Telescopic handle
  • Integrated water filter
