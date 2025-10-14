Despite its compact dimensions, the K 2 Compact provides the full power of a pressure washer while remaining mobile and flexible. The device can be stored conveniently and takes up very little space. The high-pressure hose can be stored on the front cover. Equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, 4 m high-pressure hose, single spray lance, dirt blaster and water filter, the K 2 Compact is ideal for occasional use and light dirt on garden furniture and tools, bicycles and around the house. The area performance is 20 m²/h.