Pressure washer K 2 Horizontal

Light and compact: The K 2 Horizontal is the ideal device for cleaning small areas around the house, garden furniture, bicycles, etc.

With its 6 m high-pressure hose, the practical and robust K 2 Horizontal is suitable for many applications in outside areas – perfect for cleaning vehicles, garden furniture or patios. Thanks to its compact size, low weight and carrying handle, the pressure washer is easy to transport and is no trouble to store in the boot of a car or in small storage spaces. Since accessories can be fitted directly on the device, everything can be carried with just one hand.

Features and benefits
Horizontal design for effortless storage and ease of transport
  • Simple storage in the boot of a car or where storage space is limited.
  • Compact size, easy to carry.
Integrated accessory storage
  • All accessories can be stored directly on the device.
  • Can be carried with just one hand.
Quick to connect to the spray gun
Water removal, e.g. from cisterns, water containers, fountains
6 m high-pressure hose
  • Longer hose for a wider area of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar) max. 110
Flow rate (l/h) 300 - 360
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1.4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 500 x 174 x 306

Scope of supply

  • One-jet spray lance
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Pump material: Aluminium
  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Horizontal
Application areas
  • Cars
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
  • Stairs
  • Tent/camping equipment
  • Paths
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Boats
  • Barbecues
Accessories
Cleaning agents
