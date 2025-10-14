Pressure washer K 2 Premium
Say goodbye to dirt: Keep your property, the garden furniture, and smaller garden surfaces looking their best with the K 2 Premium pressure washer.
Make dirt on cars, steps, gardening tools and outdoor furniture a thing of the past: The K 2 Premium pressure washer with single spray lance and dirt blaster with rotating point jet is the ideal solution for occasional cleaning tasks around your property. The flat jet of the single spray lance supplied and the rotating jet of the dirt blaster provided remove even stubborn dirt. The smooth-running wheels make the K 2 pressure washer easy to transport to wherever it is needed. For added convenience, the Quick Connect system allows the 4-metre high-pressure hose to be snapped in and out of the device and trigger gun easily. All supplied accessories can be easily stored on the K 2 Premium itself.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 110
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 360
|Area performance (m²/h)
|20
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 790
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- One-jet spray lance
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 4 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Terrace
- Small cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles