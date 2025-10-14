Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition OJ

The K 2 Universal Edition OJ pressure washer is designed for occasional use and reliably removes light dirt around the home.

Whether it's dirty vehicles, steps, garden tools or garden furniture, the K 2 Universal Edition OJ pressure washer with single spray lance will have them spick and span in a flash. The compact device is ideal for all occasional cleaning tasks around the home and yard. The flat jet on the single spray lance provided achieves targeted cleaning for contoured surfaces. Thanks to its low weight and the built-in, handy carrying handle, you can easily transport the K 2 Universal Edition OJ to where you need it. The Quick Connect system offers additional convenience as its quick coupling allows the three metre long high-pressure hose to be connected to and disconnected from the device and trigger gun easily. All of the included accessories can be easily stowed on the K 2 Universal Edition OJ. This is made possible by the clever brackets on the device. Even the power cable can be stowed away neatly in the integrated cable slot.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition OJ: Integrated cable slot
Integrated cable slot
Power cable can be stowed away neatly and in a space-saving manner.
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition OJ: Convenient accessory storage
Convenient accessory storage
The high-pressure hose, spray lance and trigger gun can be easily stowed away by attaching them to the device.
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition OJ: Quick Connect system
Quick Connect system
The high-pressure hose can be connected/disconnected to/from the device and trigger gun simply and quickly.
Lightweight with compact dimensions
  • Device can be easily carried and transported.
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (V/Hz) 220 - 240 / 50 - 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 110 / 11
Flow rate (l/h) max. 360
Area performance (m²/h) 20
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.4
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 3.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 182 x 280 x 390

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • One-jet spray lance
  • High-pressure hose: 3 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
Pressure washer K 2 Universal Edition OJ
Videos
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
Accessories
Cleaning agents
