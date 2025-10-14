Pressure washer K 3

The "K3" high-pressure cleaner is ideal for occasional use and normal dirt, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes, etc.

The Kärcher "K3" – say "Goodbye" to normal dirt. High-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun, 6 m high-pressure hose suitable for occasional use around the home, e.g. on bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The "K3" pump is protected by a water filter - for a long service life.

Features and benefits
Quick Connect
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Clean tank solution
  • The practical detergent tank simplifies the application of detergents.
Hooked on tidiness
  • Generous cable hook for the tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow rate (l/h) max. 380
Area performance (m²/h) 25
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (kW) 1.6
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 275 x 279 x 803

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Tank
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Motorbikes and scooters
Accessories
Cleaning agents
