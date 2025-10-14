Pressure washer K 3

The "K3" pressure washer is ideal for occasional use and is very helpful when removing light dirt on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes and more besides.

The Kärcher "K3" – and say "Goodbye" to light dirt. The pressure washer is equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun and 6 m high-pressure hose and is perfect for occasional use around the home, leaving bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes gleaming. Using the vario power spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The dirt blaster with rotating spot jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The pump on the K3 is protected by a water filter – for a long service life.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 3: Integrated detergent suction hose
Integrated detergent suction hose
Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Pressure washer K 3: Tidy storage
Tidy storage
Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Pressure washer K 3: Large wheels
Large wheels
For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar/MPa) 20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
Flow rate (l/h) max. 380
Area performance (m²/h) 25
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (kW) 1.6
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 242 x 285 x 805

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 6 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Device-side Quick Connect
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden
  • Terrace
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Cars
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Bicycles
