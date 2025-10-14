The Kärcher "K3" – and say "Goodbye" to light dirt. The pressure washer is equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun and 6 m high-pressure hose and is perfect for occasional use around the home, leaving bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes gleaming. Using the vario power spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The dirt blaster with rotating spot jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The pump on the K3 is protected by a water filter – for a long service life.