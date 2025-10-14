Pressure washer K 3
The "K3" pressure washer is ideal for occasional use and is very helpful when removing light dirt on bicycles, garden fences, motorbikes and more besides.
The Kärcher "K3" – and say "Goodbye" to light dirt. The pressure washer is equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun and 6 m high-pressure hose and is perfect for occasional use around the home, leaving bicycles, garden fences and motorbikes gleaming. Using the vario power spray lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The dirt blaster with rotating spot jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The pump on the K3 is protected by a water filter – for a long service life.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.6
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|242 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles