The K 3 Deluxe Premium is perfect for cleaning moderate dirt on cars or medium-sized areas around the home. The water pressure can easily be adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. According to the cleaning task and level of contamination. The separate dirt blaster is suitable for stubborn dirt with its rotating point jet. The device also has a hose reel, telescopic handle for convenient transport and holders for accessories that are ready to hand at all times.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe Premium: Water-cooled asynchronous motor
Water-cooled asynchronous motor
Very powerful.
Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe Premium: Hose reel
Hose reel
Simple hose handling.
Pressure washer K 3 Deluxe Premium: Detergents
Detergents
Detergent inlet. Kärcher detergents increase the cleaning efficiency and protect and care for the surface.
Telescopic handle
  • Simple to transport.
Integrated accessory storage
  • Accessories can be conveniently stored on the device.
Dirt blaster
  • The rotating point jet nozzle for stubborn dirt increases the cleaning performance by up to 80%.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (bar) max. 120
Flow rate (l/h) max. 380
Area performance (ft²) 25
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (W) 1600
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 16.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 394 x 368 x 667

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Integrated high-pressure hose reel
  • Detergent application via: Suction hose
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
Application areas
  • Bicycles
  • Garden tools and equipment
  • Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
  • Fences
  • Motorbikes and scooters
  • Stone floors
