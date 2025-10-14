The K 3 Deluxe Premium is perfect for cleaning moderate dirt on cars or medium-sized areas around the home. The water pressure can easily be adjusted by turning the Vario Power spray lance. According to the cleaning task and level of contamination. The separate dirt blaster is suitable for stubborn dirt with its rotating point jet. The device also has a hose reel, telescopic handle for convenient transport and holders for accessories that are ready to hand at all times.