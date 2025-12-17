The Kärcher K 3 HR – say goodbye to everyday dirt. High-pressure cleaner with Quick Connect gun, 10 m high-pressure hose suitable for occasional use around the home. The water pressure can be adjusted to the surface being cleaned by simply twisting the Vario Power spray lance (VPS). The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet removes even the most stubborn dirt. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank or via a foam jet for well-adherent foam and maximum dirt-dissolving power. The passive hose reel offers easy and neat storage of high-pressure hose after use.