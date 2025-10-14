Pressure washer K 3 Premium
A trusty helper: The K 3 Premium pressure washer is the ideal tool for tackling dirt on smaller garden surfaces and patios, garden furniture, cars, etc.
Say goodbye to unsightly dirt – with the K 3 Premium pressure washer. The 6-metre long high-pressure hose makes the pressure washer perfect for occasional use around the property and produces sparkling clean results on small garden areas and patios as well as garden furniture and cars. Thanks to the Vario Power Spray Lance (VPS), the water pressure can easily be adjusted to suit the surface with a simple twisting motion. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet loosens even the most stubborn dirt, and to ensure a long lifetime, the pump on the K 3 is protected by a water filter. The smooth-running wheels make the K 3 easy to transport to wherever it is needed. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other accessories can simply be stored on the device itself.
Features and benefits
Practical onboard hose and accessory storageNeat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- Easy Connect: the high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 120 / 2 - max. 12
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 380
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.6
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|309 x 285 x 805
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles