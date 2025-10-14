Pressure washer K 4
The K 4 is ideal for regular cleaning of moderate dirt on cars, as well as paths and other surfaces around the property.
The K 4 pressure washer is the ideal companion for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the property. Features include a trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against small dirt particles. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the VPS simply by turning it, ensuring cleaning is targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet guarantees thorough cleaning results even on stubborn dirt. All supplied accessories can be stored on the device itself.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (W)
|1800
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|302 x 346 x 849
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Integrated water filter