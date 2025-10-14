Pressure washer K 4 Compact
Easy to transport and quick to stow away: the K 4 Compact for occasional use on moderate dirt. Includes telescopic handle and water-cooled motor. 30 m²/h area performance.
Be it in the boot of a car or up on a shelf; thanks to its compact dimensions, the K 4 Compact pressure washer fits anywhere without difficulty. The device is also incredibly practical when in use: the flexible K 4 Compact can be used both horizontally and vertically, is easy to transport and quick to stow away, and provides the full power of a pressure washer. In addition, the height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures a convenient pulling height. Further equipment details: Two carrying handles, Quick Connect trigger gun, 6 m high-pressure hose, Vario Power spray lance (VPS), dirt blaster and water filter. The high-pressure hose and the cord can be practically stored on the front cover. The K 4 Compact, with its water-cooled motor and an area performance of 30 m²/h, is ideally suited to the occasional cleaning of moderate dirt (small cars, garden fences, bicycles, etc.).
Features and benefits
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Water-cooled motor and outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Hose storage on front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Detergent inlet
- Equipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents.
Specifications
Technical data
|Power supply (V/Hz)
|230 / 50
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 130
|Flow rate (l/h)
|420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.8
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|13.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|348 x 308 x 520
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter