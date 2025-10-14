The K 4 Premium pressure washer is ideal for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the property. Features include a trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against small dirt particles. The pressure can be conveniently adjusted simply by turning the VPS itself – for particularly targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet ensures thorough cleaning results even on stubborn dirt. The integrated hose reel makes packing away the high-pressure hose child's play, and all other supplied accessories can simply be stored on the device itself.