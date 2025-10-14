Pressure washer K 4 WCM
Powerful cleaning: The K 4 WCM with water-cooled motor is perfect for moderate dirt on vehicles, garden fences or bicycles.
The K 4 WCM impresses with a powerful water-cooled motor, which is characterised by a long lifetime. The pressure washer with 6-metre-long high-pressure hose was built for occasional use and moderate dirt. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and dirt blaster, terraces, garden furniture and vehicles can be cleaned as required. The water pressure can be precisely adjusted to the specific object to be cleaned simply by turning the VPS. Moreover, the dirt blaster with rotating point jet ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. All accessories can be stored directly at the device. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageThe hose, spray lance, trigger gun and cable can be stored directly at the device.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 130 / 2 - max. 13
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 420
|Area performance (m²/h)
|30
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|1.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|11.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 6 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Videos
Application areas
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles