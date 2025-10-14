The K 4 WCM Premium impresses with a powerful water-cooled motor, which is characterised by a long lifetime. The pressure washer with 6-metre-long high-pressure hose was built for occasional use and moderate dirt. Thanks to the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and dirt blaster, terraces, garden furniture and vehicles can be cleaned as required. The water pressure can be precisely adjusted to the specific object to be cleaned simply by turning the VPS. Moreover, the dirt blaster with rotating point jet ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. Thanks to the integrated hose reel, the storage of the high-pressure hose is simple, and all other accessories can also be stored directly at the device. A built-in water filter reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.