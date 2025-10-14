Pressure washer K 5 Classic
The K5 Classic pressure washer, including innovative hose storage, is easy to transport and store making it ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.
The K5 Classic combines maximum convenience with full power. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be easily and securely wound around the front cover after use. Thanks to its compact dimensions, the whole device is easy to transport and can be stored anywhere – on a shelf or in a car boot. A height-adjustable telescopic handle ensures even greater convenience while working. It is also equipped with a Quick Connect trigger gun, an 8 m high-pressure hose, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS), a dirt blaster and a water filter. The K5 Classic pressure washer, with its universal motor and an area performance of 40 m²/h, is ideally suited to regular use when tackling moderate dirt.
Features and benefits
Hose storage on the front coverThe hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Telescopic handleThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Detergent useSuction hose for use of detergents. Kärcher detergents increase efficiency and help protect and care for the surface being cleaned.
Integrated accessory storage on the device
- Convenient and space-saving storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|5.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|188 x 252 x 445
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Device-side Quick Connect
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Telescopic handle
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Small cars
- Outside steps
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Garden and stone walls
- Façade