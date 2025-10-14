Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM

The K 5 is the ideal companion for regular cleaning tasks, such as moderately dirty cars, as well as paths and other surfaces around the property.

The K 5 pressure washer is the ideal tool for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the garden. Its equipment includes a trigger gun, an 8-metre-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing the most stubborn dirt and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of small dirt particles. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet ensures excellent cleaning results, even on stubborn dirt. All accessories can be stored on the device itself with ease.

Features and benefits
Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM: Integrated detergent suction hose
Integrated detergent suction hose
Convenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM: Tidy storage
Tidy storage
Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM: Large wheels
Large wheels
For safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Pressure (bar) 20 - max. 145
Flow rate (l/h) max. 500
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 40
Connected load (W) 2100
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg) 6.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 9.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 302 x 346 x 849

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 8 m
  • Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector

Equipment

  • Detergent application via: Suction
  • Pump material: Aluminium
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM
Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM
Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM
