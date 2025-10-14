Pressure washer K 5 Modular UM
The K 5 is the ideal companion for regular cleaning tasks, such as moderately dirty cars, as well as paths and other surfaces around the property.
The K 5 pressure washer is the ideal tool for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the garden. Its equipment includes a trigger gun, an 8-metre-long high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing the most stubborn dirt and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against the ingress of small dirt particles. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power Spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet ensures excellent cleaning results, even on stubborn dirt. All accessories can be stored on the device itself with ease.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storageStore hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Large wheelsFor safe and convenient transport, even on rough terrain, such as garden paths. Easy to manoeuvre.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - max. 145
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (W)
|2100
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|302 x 346 x 849
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction