Pressure washer K 5 WCM
Performance that convinces: The K 5 WCM pressure washer with water-cooled and powerful motor is perfect for tackling dirt on paths, terraces and vehicles.
Performance that impresses: the K 5 WCM with its powerful, long-lasting and water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, terraces and vehicles can be cleaned in an instant with the spray lances. The pressure can be comfortably adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance simply by turning – for particularly effective and gentle cleaning. Other superb features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet and a water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Integrated detergent suction hose
- Convenient and easy use of detergents.
- Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Tidy storage
- The hose, spray lance, trigger gun and cable can be stored directly at the device.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
- The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement.
- Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|15.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 329 x 901
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Application areas
- Garden and stone walls
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles