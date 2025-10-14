Pressure washer K 5 WCM Premium
Top cleaning, top performance: The K 5 WCM Premium pressure washer with water-cooled motor and hose reel is perfect for tackling dirt on paths, terraces and vehicles.
Powerful performance meets long lifetime: The K 5 WCM Premium with its powerful, water-cooled motor removes dirt in an instant. Paths, terraces and vehicles can be cleaned when required with the spray lances. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) simply by turning – for particularly targeted, surface-friendly cleaning. Other superb features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet, the integrated hose reel for practical storage directly at the device, as well as a built-in water filter that reliably protects the pump against dirt particles.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Hose reel for practical handlingNeat and space-saving storage: with the practical hose reel the high-pressure hose is optimally protected and easily accessible. Store hose, spray lances, trigger gun and cable in a space-saving and neat manner.
Integrated detergent suction hoseConvenient and easy use of detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar/MPa)
|20 - max. 145 / 2 - max. 14.5
|Flow rate (l/h)
|max. 500
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connected load (kW)
|2.1
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|17.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 389 x 901
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Integrated high-pressure hose reel
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction
Videos
Application areas
- Garden and stone walls
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Garden tools and equipment
- Medium-sized and estate cars
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Bicycles