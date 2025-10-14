Compact and lightweight: The K Mini is Kärcher's smallest pressure washer. Thanks to its compact size and low weight, it can be transported and stored easily. The little power bundle is ideal for cleaning balconies, garden and patio furniture as well as bicycles and small cars quickly and efficiently. Its handling is self-evident: The spray gun, extension tube and Vario Power spray lance can be assembled in just a few steps. Click the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and spray gun easily and quickly using the Quick Connect system. The five-metre extra-thin PremiumFlex high-pressure hose prevents annoying knots from forming and offers maximum flexibility and freedom of movement when cleaning. A detachable accessory holder enables all supplied parts to be stored properly. When done with cleaning, the power cable can be wound around the device's stand and held in place with a clip. Due to its small size, the K Mini can easily be stored in inside as well as outside areas.