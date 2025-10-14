Pressure washer K2 power VPS *KAP
Compact, reliable and efficient: the Kärcher K 2 Power VPS is perfectly suited to clean small surfaces around the home. With Vario Power Jet Short 360° and pressure adjustment.
With its 7.5 m-long high-pressure hose, the K 2 Power VPS with aluminum pump and induction motor is suitable for a wide range of applications in outside areas – perfect for cleaning vehicles, garden furniture or patios. What’s more, it boasts a pleasant noise level and thanks to its compact size can be easily stored away in a car boot or in places where storage space is limited. With the innovative Vario Power Jet Short 360° with swivel-mounted nozzle head and short spray gun, it performs well even in tight, hard-to-reach work areas, saving you the effort of dismantling the system. The pressure can be adjusted between 20 and 100 bar on the nozzle head so that delicate components such as fine grilles can be cleaned gently.
Features and benefits
Compact design for easy storage
- Compact size, easy to carry.
Induction motor with aluminum pump
- Robust, long-lasting and of the highest quality.
- Pleasantly quiet during use.
Vario Power Jet Short 360° with infinitely variable pressure regulation and swivel-mounted joint
- Ideal for cleaning close-by and hard-to-reach areas.
0.45 metre-long extension lance
- Ideal for use in out-of-reach areas.
Quick Connect system
- The high-pressure hose is easy to click in and out of the device and gun. saving time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (bar)
|20 - 100
|Flow rate (l/h)
|360
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|9.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|352 x 170 x 287
Scope of supply
- Vario Power Jet Short 360°
- High-pressure gun: Standard Quick Connect
- High-pressure hose: 7.5 m
- Adapter for A3/4" garden hose connector
Equipment
- Detergent application via: Foam jet
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Areas around the home and garden
- Fences
- Garden tools and equipment
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Cars
- Outside steps
- Mobile homes