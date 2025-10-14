More time for the enjoyable things in life: the smart RCV 2 cleaning robot takes care of cleaning the floors. Once started, the RCV 2 cleans hard floors and low-pile carpets systematically and autonomously. Supported by a powerful fan, dry dirt is lifted by the rotating brush into the integrated waste container and the side brush does the same along the edges. Where needed, the RCV 2 doesn't just vacuum, but can also damp mop – or both at the same time. The device has a 2-in-1 container system for this purpose. In addition to the 420-millilitre dust container, there is also a 250-millilitre fresh water tank. When the work is done or when the battery capacity is low, the robot returns to the charging station. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling down stairs, for example. The RCV 2 can be conveniently started for cleaning via the app, the remote control or by pressing a button on the device. The app can be used to configure individual cleaning modes or create customised cleaning schedules. If the cleaning robot needs help, it will often tell you via voice output.