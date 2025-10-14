More time for the enjoyable things in life: the smart RCV 3 cleaning robot takes over the floor cleaning. Once started, the RCV 3 robot systematically and independently cleans your hard floors and low-pile carpets. Dry dirt is reliably transported into the built-in waste container by the rotating brush, the side brush for the edges and the fan. Where needed, the RCV 3 doesn't just vacuum, but can also damp mop. As the battery capacity decreases, the RCV 3 can charge itself regularly and, after the work is done, it always returns to the charging station. Via the app, the RCV 3 is sent on an exploration tour and will automatically create a map of the rooms by detecting the surroundings (LiDAR). Individual cleaning parameters can be set for every room. For example, which rooms should be vacuumed, mopped or not cleaned. Additional sensors prevent the device from falling, for example, down stairs. For cleaning tasks, the RCV 3 can be conveniently started via the app, using a preset individual schedule or by pressing a button on the device. If the cleaning robot needs help, in many situations it will tell you via voice output.