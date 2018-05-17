No work, just play.

The smarter approach to vacuuming.

The RC 3 ensures rooms are kept clean throughout your home – and saves you plenty of time in the process. All you need to do is program or start the RoboCleaner, and it will take care of all the work. The vacuum cleaner can be intuitively operated using either an app on your home network or via the button on the device itself. With the user-friendly app for smartphone and tablet, you can schedule cleaning of both large areas and specific spots and set these procedures to begin automatically.