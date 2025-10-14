Spray extraction cleaner SE 4
The SE 4 spray extraction cleaner makes light work of cleaning textile surfaces thoroughly for hygiene right down to the fibres. Ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets.
Deep cleaning impact combined with ergonomic design and multifunctionality: the SE 4 spray extraction cleaner with its attractive pull-behind design ensures a hygienic clean right down to the fibres of many textile surfaces. Tried-and-tested spray extraction technology from Kärcher delivers the best cleaning results: fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile fibres under pressure and then vacuumed back up together with the loosened dirt – ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. The device is a multifunctional 3-in-1 product, also working as a fully-fledged wet and dry vacuum cleaner. The large translucent 4-litre fresh water tank is impact-resistant and can be removed, making it is easy to fill and empty. The dirty water that is vacuumed up is collected in the container. The 3-in-1 carrying handle is designed to make carrying, opening, closing and emptying the container hassle-free. The accessories supplied can be neatly stowed away on the device itself. The device is easy to clean after use to ensure a long product life.
Features and benefits
Proven Kärcher technology for optimum cleaning resultsCleaning deep into the fibres of textile surfaces. Effortless and fast cleaning with efficient spray extraction cleaning method. Low residual moisture for quick drying of textile surfaces.
Removable fresh water tankFresh water tank is easy to fill and empty with no need to open up the spray extraction cleaner. Impact-resistant and translucent container for a long lifespan. Fresh water tank slots into the device with ease.
Ultra-flexible 2-in-1 hoseIntegrated spray hose for added convenience when cleaning. Long, highly flexible suction hose for added convenience when cleaning. Handle with lock function for continuous spraying when cleaning large textile surfaces.
Multifunctional 3-in-1 product
- Versatile in application for either spray extraction on textile surfaces or for wet and dry vacuuming of carpets and hard floors with the right accessories.
Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Designed for comfort when carrying, and when opening, closing or emptying the container.
Ergonomic accessories for spray extraction, wet and dry vacuuming
- Easy attachment and removal of accessories with a single click.
- Added convenience of the ergonomic spray extraction floor nozzle for large carpeted areas.
- Versatile in application with a wide range of accessories for wet and dry vacuuming such as the Clips floor nozzle for use on hard floors and carpets, and also compatible with a large selection of accessories for wet and dry vacuum cleaners.
Practical storage options for accessories
- The accessories and the spray extraction hose can be neatly stowed away on the appliance housing and on the small storage shelf. This keeps everything tidy and ensures it's always to hand wherever it's needed.
- Handy shelf on the device for keeping sponges, cloths and other small items in easy reach while cleaning.
- Practical cable hook for ease of storing the power cable.
Robust appliance housing and impact-resistant fresh water tank
- Built to last.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Working width (mm)
|227
|Operating radius (m)
|8
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Colour
|White
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|430 x 385 x 535
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
¹⁾ Valid exclusively for spray extraction application.
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 227 mm
- Wet and dry vacuum floor nozzle: Clips for use on hard floors and carpets
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Foam filter
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- 2-in-1 comfort system: integrated spray extraction hose
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Accessory storage on the device
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Carpets
- Upholstered furniture
- Carpet
- Car seats
- Household textiles, e.g. curtains or cushion covers
- Mattresses