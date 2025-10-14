Spray extraction cleaner SE 4001
The SE 4001 spray extraction cleaner thoroughly cleans textile surfaces. This spray extraction machine cleans deep into the fibres and is suitable for allergy sufferers and households with pets.
The spray extraction cleaner SE 4001 contributes to fibre-deep cleanliness on textile areas such as carpets, upholstery / upholstered furniture, stairs with textile floor coverings, mattresses, tapestries and car seats. Fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile areas with pressure and vacuumed again along with the loosened dirt. The spray extraction machine is perfect, e.g., for anyone who suffers from allergies and households with pets. Thanks to innovative nozzle technology, the cleaned areas are walkable again 50% faster. The large, detachable 4-l fresh water tank is impact-resistant and transparent and facilitates filling and emptying. The intake dirty water collects in the container. The 3-in-1 carrying handle makes possible comfortable carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the container. The robust plastic container offers the possibility of storing the cable and the accessories neatly. Thanks to the extensive accessories, the device can also be used as a full-fledged multi-purpose vacuum cleaner.
Features and benefits
Kärcher nozzle technology50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Removable fresh water tankEasy to fill and empty without having to open the device. Shockproof and translucent container. Clean water tank easy to attach to the machine.
3-in-1 carrying handleEnables comfortable carrying, as well as opening, closing and emptying of the container.
Cable hook
- cable storage compartment.
Accessory storage possibility on the container
- Practical storage for all accessories.
Robust plastic container and shock-proof clean water tank
- Built to last.
Specifications
Technical data
|Air flow (l/s)
|70
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|210 / 21
|Pump capacity (W)
|max. 40
|Input power turbine/pump (W)
|max. 1400 / max. 40
|Working width (mm)
|230
|Fresh water container capacity (l)
|4
|Dirty water container capacity (l)
|4
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Power cable (m)
|7.5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|441 x 386 x 480
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
Scope of supply
- Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
- Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
- Wet and dry vacuum floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Foam filter
- Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
- Accessory storage on the device
- Storage space for small parts
Videos
Application areas
- Carpet
- Upholstery
- Mattresses
- Textile arrases
- Car seats