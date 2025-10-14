Spray extraction cleaner SE 4001

The SE 4001 spray extraction cleaner thoroughly cleans textile surfaces. This spray extraction machine cleans deep into the fibres and is suitable for allergy sufferers and households with pets.

The spray extraction cleaner SE 4001 contributes to fibre-deep cleanliness on textile areas such as carpets, upholstery / upholstered furniture, stairs with textile floor coverings, mattresses, tapestries and car seats. Fresh tap water and the Kärcher Carpet Cleaner RM 519 are sprayed deep into the textile areas with pressure and vacuumed again along with the loosened dirt. The spray extraction machine is perfect, e.g., for anyone who suffers from allergies and households with pets. Thanks to innovative nozzle technology, the cleaned areas are walkable again 50% faster. The large, detachable 4-l fresh water tank is impact-resistant and transparent and facilitates filling and emptying. The intake dirty water collects in the container. The 3-in-1 carrying handle makes possible comfortable carrying, opening, closing and emptying of the container. The robust plastic container offers the possibility of storing the cable and the accessories neatly. Thanks to the extensive accessories, the device can also be used as a full-fledged multi-purpose vacuum cleaner.

Features and benefits
Spray extraction cleaner SE 4001: Kärcher nozzle technology
Kärcher nozzle technology
50 per cent faster drying time for the cleaned surfaces.
Spray extraction cleaner SE 4001: Removable fresh water tank
Removable fresh water tank
Easy to fill and empty without having to open the device. Shockproof and translucent container. Clean water tank easy to attach to the machine.
Spray extraction cleaner SE 4001: 3-in-1 carrying handle
3-in-1 carrying handle
Enables comfortable carrying, as well as opening, closing and emptying of the container.
Cable hook
  • cable storage compartment.
Accessory storage possibility on the container
  • Practical storage for all accessories.
Robust plastic container and shock-proof clean water tank
  • Built to last.
Specifications

Technical data

Air flow (l/s) 70
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 210 / 21
Pump capacity (W) max. 40
Input power turbine/pump (W) max. 1400 / max. 40
Working width (mm) 230
Fresh water container capacity (l) 4
Dirty water container capacity (l) 4
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Spray rate (l/min) 1
Spray pressure (bar) 1
Power cable (m) 7.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 7.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 11.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 441 x 386 x 480
Nominal size of accessory (mm) 35

Scope of supply

  • Spray extraction tubes: 2 Piece(s), 0.5 m, Plastic
  • Spray extraction floor nozzle with hard floor adapter: 230 mm
  • Wet and dry vacuum floor nozzle: clips
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Upholstery nozzle
  • Foam filter
  • Detergents: Carpet and upholstery cleaner RM 519, 100 ml
  • Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Sturdy bumper
  • Convenient 3-in-1 carrying handle
  • Accessory storage on the device
  • Storage space for small parts
Application areas
  • Carpet
  • Upholstery
  • Mattresses
  • Textile arrases
  • Car seats
