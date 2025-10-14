The easy and intuitive to use SC 2 EasyFix entry-level steam cleaner provides two-step steam regulation for adapting the steam intensity to the surface and level of dirt. Practical accessory storage on the device as well as a parking position for the floor nozzle are useful details for even more convenient steam cleaning. The EasyFix floor nozzle with flexible joint guarantees excellent ergonomics and, thanks to the lamella technology, ensures perfect cleaning results. Thanks to the convenient hook-and-loop system, the floor cleaning cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle and removed again without having to come into contact with dirt. The SC 2 EasyFix cleans entirely without chemicals and can be used universally. Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner removes up to 99.999% of viruses¹⁾ and 99.99% of all common household bacteria²⁾ from typical household hard surfaces. Using the various accessories, tiles, hobs, exhaust hoods and even the smallest gaps are hygienically cleaned. Even stubborn dirt is reliably removed.