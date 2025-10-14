Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6 Waterfilter
Vacuum cleaner with innovative water filter technology, providing fresh exhaust air that has been cleaned to 99.5%. A great benefit - not only for allergy sufferers.
The DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter ensures not only thoroughly clean floors, but also fresher, up to 99.5% dust-free exhaust air. And therefore a much more pleasant indoor climate. In contrast to conventional vacuum cleaners with filter bags, the DS 6 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural force of water which is whirled around the filter at high speeds. The dirt taken in is guided by the whirlpool, reliably filtered from the air and bound in the water. The result: extraordinarily fresh, clean exhaust air.
Features and benefits
Multi-stage filter system consisting of innovative water filter, washable intermediate filter and HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)Filters 99.5% of dust from the air for fresh, clean air and a pleasant indoor climate. Particularly suitable for allergy sufferers.
Removable water filterEasy to fill and clean.
Practical parking positionQuick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions. Space-saving storage.
Energy-efficient motor
- As powerful as a 1,400 watt device.
- Low energy consumption.
Automatic cable rewind
- Fast, convenient power cord storage at the push of a button.
Accessory storage on the device
- All accessories can be neatly and accessibly stored in the provided accessory compartment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Vacuum Cleaner Type
|Water filter vacuum cleaner
|Rated input power (W)
|650
|Water filter (l)
|2
|Operating radius (m)
|10.2
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|7.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|535 x 289 x 345
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.1 m
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Chrome-plated
- Switchable dry floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
- Defoamer "FoamStop"
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- Practical parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
Videos
Application areas
- Hard floors
- Carpets
- Textile surfaces
- Hallways
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)