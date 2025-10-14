The VC 4s Cordless 2-in-1 vacuum cleaner impresses with its clever design. With its slimline and therefore lightweight cordless design, it can be used anywhere and is incredibly versatile. Thanks to its switch and double-handle design, this classic upright vacuum cleaner turns into a practical handheld vacuum cleaner in a matter of seconds. Its brushless high-speed motor, the multi-cyclone cleaning system with HEPA 12 filter for constant suction power of 15,000 Pa, and the large motorised floor nozzle ensure extraordinary cleaning results - in Eco mode for up to 60 minutes – more than enough to clean practically any household. After the cleaning, it's still child's play, because it's just as easy to empty the VC 4s Cordless as it is to recharge in the self-standing storage station, which eliminates the need to mount the charging station on a wall. The scope of delivery also includes an upholstery and a crevice nozzle.