Small, lightweight, compact and yet very powerful, our battery powered hand-held vacuum cleaner VCH 2 cuts a good figure during everyday vacuum cleaning. Crumbs, dust or hair on furniture and floors or in cars don't stand a chance, as the small powerhouse is always ready to quickly take care of the problem. Its two-step filter system is not just extremely powerful, but just like the dust container can be washed under running water. It comprises a fine steel mesh, which catches coarse particles and hair, and a downstream HEPA 12 filter to retain types of dust up to one tenth of a micrometre in size. In this way, rooms are not only cleaned but the air stays fresh and allergy sufferers can take a deep breath.