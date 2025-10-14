Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 1s Classic *KAP
The powerful WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner with stainless steel container offers various fields of application.
Compact but powerful: the WD 1s Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is a 1,300-watt device. It comes with a robust and shock-proof 18-litre stainless steel container and offers exceptional advantages: quick cleaning power and space-saving storage. The WD 1 s Classic is equipped with two floor nozzles for vacuuming in and around the house, in cellars as well as in car interiors or for picking up water volumes. Features a non-woven paper filter bag (included) for vacuuming dry dirt. The set also includes a universal clips floor nozzle for wet and dry cleaning and a switchable floor nozzle for home cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.
Features and benefits
Suitable for numerous usesEffortlessly picks up wet and dry dirt.
Practical blower functionWhere vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
18 l stainless steel dust containerRobust, impact and corrosion resistant, and with a large capacity.
Equipped with 2 floor nozzles
- Suitable for all kinds of hard floor surfaces.
Practical cable and accessory storage in the head, also has bumpers for storage
- Space-saving, safe and practical storage of included accessories.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Device is easy and convenient to transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1300
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|18
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|399 x 399 x 519
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 1.5 m
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Dry vacuum nozzle: Can be switched for carpet and hard floors
- Crevice nozzle
- Foam filter: 1 Piece(s)
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Textile filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Blower function
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Accessory storage on the device
- Wheels
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Balcony
- Garage
- Cellar
- Living room
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Liquids
- Workshop
- Hobby room