Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4 V-20/6/22 Car
The WD 4 V-20/6/22 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the ideal choice for thorough interior car cleaning. With special nozzles, a 20-litre plastic container, 6-metre cord and 2.2-metre suction hose.
Super-powerful suction at a rated input power of just 1,000 watts: the WD 4 V-20/6/22 Car wet and dry vacuum cleaner. Supplied with special accessories, it is ideally suited for perfectly cleaning vehicle interiors. Whether tackling delicate surfaces such as the car dashboard, heavily soiled areas such as the footwell, large areas such as the boot or narrow gaps between the seats – any part of the vehicle interior can be cleaned thoroughly thanks to its special nozzles. The removable handle makes it possible to attach the various nozzles directly to the suction hose, ensuring that work is effortless even in confined spaces. The vacuum cleaner also comes with a robust 20-litre plastic container, a 6-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is particularly suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. And it goes without saying that the vacuum cleaner is supplied with other familiar equipment features from the tried and tested Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner range.
Features and benefits
Special accessories for interior car cleaningFor the best cleaning results on sensitive surfaces, large surfaces and in narrow gaps. For optimal removal of fine and stubborn dirt.
Removable handleDifferent nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose. For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device head
- The suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head.
- Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storage
- Space-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage.
- The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1000
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|6
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|74
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Extra long crevice nozzle (350 mm)
- Car nozzle
- Suction brush with soft bristles
- Suction brush with hard bristles
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Dashboard
- Center console
- Terrace
- Cellar
- Liquids