The WD 5 P V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a rated input power of 1,200 watts achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a 25-litre plastic container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The integrated power outlet with automatic on/off switch allows power tools to be connected. Dirt that is a result of sawing or sanding is suctioned away directly. The rotary switch can be used to adjust the suction power as required. Thanks to the patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to efficiently clean the filter and restore the suction power. The removable handle with electrostatic protection allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.