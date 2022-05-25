On the WD 5 S V-25/5/22 wet and dry vacuum cleaner, the device, suction hose and switchable floor nozzle are optimally coordinated with another. This means that with a rated input power of 1,200 watts, the wet and dry vacuum cleaner achieves optimum cleaning results on dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt. The device comes with a robust 25-litre stainless steel container, a 5-metre cable, a 2.2-metre suction hose with a removable, electrostatically protected handle, a switchable floor nozzle, a flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. The flat pleated filter is suitable for non-stop wet and dry vacuuming without having to change the filter. Thanks to patented filter removal technology, the flat pleated filter can be removed in a matter of seconds while avoiding any contact with dirt. The filter cleaning button can be pressed to efficiently clean the filter and restore the suction power. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be safely secured at the device head for space-saving storage. The parking position provided on the bumper allows the tubes and floor nozzle to also be stored quickly and conveniently when taking a short break from work.