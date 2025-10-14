Dust, pollen, odours, chemical gases: The air quality in many workplaces is not always ideal. Our professional AF 100 air purifier provides easy relief. Its powerful motor only needs a few minutes to provide a room up to 100 m² in size with fresh, clean air. The unit is mobile and, thanks to its robust rollers, can be moved easily to position it in another room. Depending on the application, you can equip your air purifier with filter inlays. These include an all-round filter with an extremely wide range of efficiency to meet any application requirements. Or you can choose one of the four filters which have been specifically developed for the targeted elimination of bacteria, odours, allergens or volatile organic compounds. A precise laser sensor is integrated for the purpose of continually monitoring the air in the room and controlling the automatic mode. The air quality is displayed atall times in a clear colour-coded diagram; additionally, the current fine dust content in the air and the remaining filtering time can be read off a display at any time.