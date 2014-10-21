Professional

Kärcher High pressure

High pressure

Fast, efficient, thorough and resource-saving: high-pressure cleaning, in combination with perfectly coordinated cleaning agents, is also impressive in the case of very demanding cleaning tasks.

Kärcher Floor

Floor

Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.

Kärcher Carpet

Carpet

The CarpetPro line with innovative iCapsol technology is ideal for the gentle and effective cleaning of textile surfaces, reduces drying times and prevents recontamination.

Kärcher Parts

Parts

Highly effective parts cleaner, specially developed for extreme demands in industry for cleaning power, surface protection and elimination of residues before coating or final assembly.

CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

