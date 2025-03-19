Outstanding efficiency

The eco!Booster represents real progress in high-pressure cleaning. It provides not only an enhanced performance, but also greater efficiency in terms of water, energy and time consumption. But what does a 50% increase in energy and water efficiency really mean with 50% higher cleaning performance? We did the calculations and using a few examples will show you the impact the eco!Booster has on your day-to-day life.

In order to demonstrate the advantages of the eco!Booster, we examined an area to be cleaned totalling 380 m². What does that mean in concrete terms? Here are some examples*:

Water: with the eco!Booster you save valuable water with each application. In our example this is enough water to fill 24 bathtubs in order to take approximately 50 showers.



Energy: the eco!Booster not only saves water, but is also energy-efficient. The energy saved thanks to the eco!Booster is enough for 57 washing machine cycles.



Time: time is a precious commodity. Cleaning work is completed up to 50% faster with the eco!Booster. The time saved can be used for the finer things in life and is enough to watch roughly 12 episodes of your favourite show.