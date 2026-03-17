Scrubber dryers BD 43/40 C Ep *IN
Mains-operated (230 V/50 Hz) and affordable: the scrubber drier with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².
The BD 43/40 C Ep mains-operated (230 V/50 Hz) scrubber drier with disc technology does not have a battery option, which makes this machine very affordable. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features: it has an impressive working width of 43 cm, 40 litre tank volume and is easy to operate thanks to the EASY-Operation system with distinctive, yellow controls. It is also whisper-quiet and easy to clean. The manoeuvrable BD 43/40 C Ep is ideal for small and very cluttered areas up to 900 m². Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned. Curved or straight squeegees are available and can be ordered separately.
Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elements
- Designed for daily use.
- Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
- Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
- Brief familiarisation phases.
- Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Small, compact machine
- Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
- Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
Large tank volume for long work intervals
- Large tank volume for long work intervals without interruption.
- For very efficient and economical cleaning.
Home Base system
- Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
- Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
- Excellent price-performance ratio.
- Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
- Yellow control elements simplify operation and reduce teach-in time.
Straight or curved squeegees available
- Can be adjusted to suit prevailing floor conditions through the selection of squeegees.
Mains-operated machine
- Low weight low initial outlay.
- Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working width, vacuuming (mm)
|850
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|40 / 40
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1800
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|30 - 40
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Rated input power (W)
|1400
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|50.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1135 x 520 x 1025
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation