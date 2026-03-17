Scrubber dryers BD 43/40 C Ep *IN

Mains-operated (230 V/50 Hz) and affordable: the scrubber drier with disc technology cleans up to 1700 m²/h. For efficient basic and maintenance cleaning of areas up to 900 m².

The BD 43/40 C Ep mains-operated (230 V/50 Hz) scrubber drier with disc technology does not have a battery option, which makes this machine very affordable. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features: it has an impressive working width of 43 cm, 40 litre tank volume and is easy to operate thanks to the EASY-Operation system with distinctive, yellow controls. It is also whisper-quiet and easy to clean. The manoeuvrable BD 43/40 C Ep is ideal for small and very cluttered areas up to 900 m². Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned. Curved or straight squeegees are available and can be ordered separately.

Features and benefits
Robust and durable control elements
  • Designed for daily use.
  • Robust, durable, reliable machine.
Simple operation thanks to EASY-Operation Panel
  • Self-explanatory symbols and clear control panel.
  • Brief familiarisation phases.
  • Simple, yellow colour-coded control elements make the machine easy to use.
Small, compact machine
  • Extremely manoeuvrable machine.
  • Clear view of surfaces to be cleaned.
Large tank volume for long work intervals
  • Large tank volume for long work intervals without interruption.
  • For very efficient and economical cleaning.
Home Base system
  • Options for the attachment of hooks, containers, mop, etc.
  • Additional cleaning utensils can be carried on-board.
Affordable entry-level model in the 25 to 35 litre class
  • Excellent price-performance ratio.
  • Reduced to the most important features.
Yellow, clearly visible control elements
  • Yellow control elements simplify operation and reduce teach-in time.
Straight or curved squeegees available
  • Can be adjusted to suit prevailing floor conditions through the selection of squeegees.
Mains-operated machine
  • Low weight low initial outlay.
  • Suitable for both occasional and continuous use.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 850
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 40 / 40
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 1800
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1800
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 30 - 40
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (W) 1400
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 50.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1135 x 520 x 1025

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Squeegee, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
Scrubber dryers BD 43/40 C Ep *IN
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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