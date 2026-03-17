The BD 43/40 C Ep mains-operated (230 V/50 Hz) scrubber drier with disc technology does not have a battery option, which makes this machine very affordable. Technically, the machine has the usual high-quality features: it has an impressive working width of 43 cm, 40 litre tank volume and is easy to operate thanks to the EASY-Operation system with distinctive, yellow controls. It is also whisper-quiet and easy to clean. The manoeuvrable BD 43/40 C Ep is ideal for small and very cluttered areas up to 900 m². Its compact size also ensures a clear view of the area to be cleaned. Curved or straight squeegees are available and can be ordered separately.