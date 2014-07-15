Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Ep Adv

The BR 40/10 C – the most economical machine in its class. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. The Advance version has additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment feature.

This compact scrubber dryer can be used flexibly. Quiet scrubbing and vacuuming are possible in both directions.It has a collapsible push handle and detachable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brushes and suction lips are easily replaced within seconds without the need for any tools.

Features and benefits
Powerful and fast
  • Two high-speed rotating roller brushes with high contact pressure.
  • Two suction lip strips pick the water back up – whether going forwards or backwards.
  • The floor can be walked on again immediately.
Low clearance height
  • Reaches under furniture effortlessly.
  • The push handle can be folded down in both directions.
  • For very low objects, the tank can also be removed.
Easy servicing
  • Easy, tool-free change of brushes and suction lips.
  • Water distribution bar can be easily removed and cleaned when necessary.
  • All electrical components are quickly and easily accessible.
Ergonomic handle
  • For more user convenience.
  • With integrated control of water flow and brush.
  • Perfect for carrying and storing.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 400
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 400
Fresh/dirty water tank (l) 10 / 10
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 400
Practical area performance (m²/h) 300
Brush speed (rpm) 1100
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 100 - 200 / 20 - 30
Water consumption (l/min) 1
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 75
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Rated input power (W) max. 2300
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 35.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 520 x 470 x 1150

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • 2 squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
  • Variable contact pressure
Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
Scrubber dryers BR 40/10 C Ep Adv
Videos
Accessories
Cleaning agents
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India